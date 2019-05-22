Steve Rodriguez Talks Next Level for Davis Wendzel

Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel took home Co-Player of the Year in the Big 12 Conference, on Tuesday.

Wendzel shared the award with Josh Jung of Texas Tech who made a move late this season to short stop but projects as a third baseman in the MLB Draft. Wendzel, Jung and Cody Hoese of Tulane figure to be three of the top college third-base prospects in this year’s draft.

As far as the next level is concerned Baylor Head Coach Steve Rodriguez sees similarities between Wendzel and Dodgers NLCS MVP and former All Star Justin Turner.

“I mean the easy one is Turner, just because they kind of look alike,” Rodriguez said when asked about MLB comparisons to Wendzel. “To be honest, they kind of play very similar. I coached against Justin Turner, in college. They’re very similar. I think Davis is a little bit bigger, or is bigger now than Turner was in college. Both of them could really run and Davis can really run as well they both hit for power, they both had great barrel control in regards to hitting, so there’s a lot of big comparisons that I know a lot of the professional teams are doing the same thing with that as well.”

Wendzel hopes to make his return to the line-up for Baylor on Wednesday when they open the Big 12 tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday at 4:00pm from Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.