Success on the Road Gives Bears Confidence Heading to Stillwater

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team faces Oklahoma State tomorrow afternoon, with the Bears looking for their 14th straight win. Since Baylor has been successful this season on the road, capturing wins at Kansas and Texas Tech, the team is confident heading to Stillwater.

“Playing at Kansas, playing at Tech,” Freddie Gillespie said. “Two of the toughest environments you can play at so, I think we can take that experience and use it for this game at Oklahoma State, but it’s still a tough place to play at.”