Sugar Bowl: Matt Rhule Addresses NFL Speculation

NEW ORLEANS, LA – After the New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Black Monday, sports analysts around the country have named Matt Rhule one of the front runners, to take over head coaching duties of the Giants, in addition to other NFL franchises. Rhule addressed the reports in a group setting on Tuesday morning, for the first time.

“I have not been contacted by anybody, but it’s certainly a distraction to our guys,” Matt Rhule said. “That they’re answering that, instead of talking about the game, which I hate. But talking to James Lynch yesterday, like he said it’s part of my job, when our players play well and do things like they’ve done, going from 1-11 to the Sugar Bowl, people are going to take notice of it, not just me, but my staff, in fact, guys on my staff were offered division one jobs this year, head coaching jobs, and we’re pretty committed to being at Baylor.”

