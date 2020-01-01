Sugar Bowl Slugfest: Defensive Chess Match

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Matt Rhule expressed to the media in New Orleans, that the Georgia Bulldogs will be their toughest defensive opponent, that they will have played all season. The Bulldogs run defense has NFL caliber talent, that will test the Bears offense in every aspect.

“I think they’ve given up only one rushing touchdown all year,” Jeff Nixon said. “And they do a great job covering receivers, so we have a big challenge on our hands.”

It will be a defensive chess match, as the Bears also have one of the best defenses in all of college football. The Bulldogs studied Phil Snow’s schemes earlier this season, to try and improve on defense.

“During the year, we look at other teams that are doing well,” Kirby Smart said. “Baylor was one of the teams we had picked in our off week and saying, hey, what can we take from what they do, to make us better.”

