Super Bowl LIV With Mandy Knight & Jay’Veon Sunday

WACO, TX – Mandy Knight caught up with University of Washington football commit, Jay’Veon Sunday, on the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday aspires to play in the NFL after college, and is inspired by Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, since he is from Texas.

Sunday is constantly perfecting his craft, and models his work ethic from watching NFL players. He recognizes the athletes on the Chiefs and 49ers have separated themselves from the pack, and he wants to do the same thing.

“Doing everything they do,” Jay’Veon Sunday said. “Practicing well, lifting all the time, doing extra things that people normally don’t do. I’ve just got to be better than everybody else, and outwork everybody that’s in my way.”