McLennan Community College Press release:

The McLennan Baseball squad dominated the Cisco Wranglers in the Super Regional over the weekend to earn a spot in the 2021 JUCO World Series!

The team will be loading the bus for Grand Junction, Colorado, Tuesday morning at 7:45 a.m. in Parking Lot D, across from The Highlands gym.

Grab your signs, noisemakers and pom-poms, and come show the players, coaches and trainers that the McLennan Family is backing them all the way to the national title!