TCU QB Max Duggan Out Indefinitely

WACO, TX – TCU starting quarterback Max Duggan is out indefinitely, due to an undisclosed health condition. Gary Patterson said that Duggan has had this condition his whole life, but it was recently discovered during the coronavirus testing protocols. Duggan started the final 10 games in 2019 as a true freshman, throwing for 2,077 yards for 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Horned Frogs other options at quarterback include Matthew Downing and Stephon Brown.
