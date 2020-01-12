Te’a Cooper Perfect Fit With Lady Bears

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears defeated UConn on Thursday, snapping the Huskies 98 home game win streak. Baylor was led by senior grad transfer, Te’a Cooper, who scored 27 points. Cooper fits right in with the Lady Bears, and she’s made the transition appear a lot easier than it really is.

“Cooper is a grad transfer,” Kim Mulkey said. “She’s played at just about every arena in the country. What she is doing is understanding it’s okay to score the ball for us, and I think when you’re a transfer, you tend to kind of want to fit in and distribute the ball some.”