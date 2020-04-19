Te’a Cooper’s Journey to the WNBA

WACO, TX – Te’a Cooper played for three different schools during her college basketball career, including Tennessee, South Carolina and Baylor. Cooper came to the Lady Bears as a graduate transfer, and the team welcomed her with open arms.

“I didn’t have a typical four year college experience,” Te’a Cooper said. “So just seeing all that I went through, and to still have a light at the end of the tunnel was a blessing for me, just having the opportunity and having them embrace me like they did.”

Cooper was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, and is thankful for the Lady Bears, helping her reach her dreams of the WNBA.