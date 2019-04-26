Temple Sweeps McLennan Softball on Thursday

McLennan Press Release:

The McLennan Highlassies fell in both games of today’s conference doubleheader with the Temple Lady Leopards.



Temple took game one 4-1 with Emily Klanika taking the loss in the circle for McLennan.



The Lady Leopards began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Tiler Noyola singled, stole second and scored on a double by Madilyn Weatherly.



Temple added three runs in the fifth. Lenzi Stewart singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mackenzie Bartlett. MacKenzie Purcell drew a walk and Alyssa Escamilla singled, loading the bases. Noyola followed with a single to score Stewart and Purcell. Escamilla and Noyola both advanced on a passed ball, and Escamilla scored on a ground out by Savanna Parker.



McLennan’s run came in the top of the seventh as Arianna Perales triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rebeca Fajardo.



The Lady Leopards defeated the Highlassies 5-1 in game two with Destiny Guerra taking the loss.



McLennan’s run came in the top of the first inning. Kaelin Morkisch walked, Perales was hit by the pitch and Sophie Wideman walked, loading the bases. Morkisch then scored on a single by Emeri Eubanks.



Temple tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first. Noyola and Parker both singled. Noyola then stole third and home.



The Lady Leopards added two runs in the forth. Steward waked and Mercedes Beltran singled. Stewart stole home and Beltran scored on a single by Purcell.



Temple’s final two runs came in the bottom of the sixth. Escamilla singled, stole second and scored on a single by Noyola. Noyola moved to second on the throw, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.



McLennan will honor the sophomore players and complete the regular soon with a noon doubleheader against North Central Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.



Temple 4, McLennan 1

McLennan 000 000 1 – 1 3 1

Temple 000 130 x – 4 8 1

Emily Klanika and Kaitlin Richards. Breanna Hernandez and Savanna Parker. WP: Hernandez; LP: Klanika. Leading hitters – McLennan: Arianna Perales (1-3, 3B) and Rebeca Fajardo (0-1, RBI); Temple: Alyssa Escamilla (2-3), Tiler Noyola (2-3, 2 RBI), Savanna Parker (0-3, RBI), Madilyn Weatherly (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Lenzi Stewart (2-3). Record: McLennan 26-21 (17-12).



Temple 5, McLennan 1

McLennan 100 000 0 – 1 3 1

Temple 100 202 x – 5 7 2

Destiny Guerra and Sophie Wideman. Taylor Gruell and Savanna Parker. WP: Gruell; LP: Guerra. Leading hitters – McLennan: Emeri Eubanks (1-2, RBI) and Lindy Alexander (1-3, 2B); Temple: Tiler Noyola (2-4, RBI) and MacKenzie Purcell (1-3, RBI). Record: McLennan 26-22 (17-13).