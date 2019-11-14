Ten McLennan Athletes National Letters of Intent on Wednesday

Ten McLennan Community College student-athletes, eight baseball players and two women’s golfers, signed National Letters of Intent in a Signing Ceremony this afternoon at The Highlands.

All eight of the McLennan Baseball players signed with NCAA Division I programs: Jalen Battles, University of Arkansas; Brett Squires, Dawson Sweatt and Jimmy Crooks, University of Oklahoma; Garrett Martin, Auburn University; Cole Moore and Joey Martin, Dallas Baptist University; and Mason Hilton, University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Battles, a shortstop from San Antonio, appeared in all 57 games as a freshman recording a .320 batting average with 17 doubles (team high), four triples (tied for team high), six home runs, 42 RBIs and six stolen bases (tied for second on team). He was a second-team all-conference selection and was selected by the Philadelphia Phillips in the 34th round of the MLB Draft.

Squires, an infielder from Grapevine, appeared in 56 games as a freshman recording a .286 batting average with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs (team high) and 48 RBIs (second on team). He was also a second-team all-conference selection and an NJCAA All-Academic Second-Team honoree.

Left-handed pitcher Sweatt, a native of Fayetteville, Georgia, transferred to McLennan this year after redshirting last year at Auburn.

Crooks, a freshman catcher/third baseman from Euless, recorded a .460 batting average with seven home runs and five stolen bases at Trinity High School. He was the district MVP and a second-team all-area selection.  

Martin, a third baseman from Denver, Colorado, appeared in all 57 games as a freshman recording a .335 batting average (second on team) with eight doubles, four triples (tied for team lead), nine home runs (second on team) and 47 RBIs (third on team). He was a second-team all-conference selection and a NJCAA All-Academic Third-Team honoree.

Moore, a first baseman and catcher from Georgetown, appeared in all 57 games as a freshman recording a .313 batting average with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs (third on team) and 56 RBIs (team high). He was a second-team all-conference selection.

Right-handed pitcher Martin from Comfort spent his freshman season at Kansas State University. He appeared in 12 games for the Wildcats recording a 2-1 pitching records with 26 strikeouts and a 6.04 ERA. He was an Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree and was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Hilton, a right-handed pitcher from Weatherford, appeared in 13 games as a freshman recording a 3-3 record with 45 strikeouts and 6.14 ERA in 36.2 innings.

Highlassie golfer Emily Isaacson, a sophomore from Flower Mound, signed with Texas Wesleyan University. She appeared in eight tournaments as a freshman and was a NJCAA All-Academic Second-Team honoree. She appeared in four tournaments this fall with two top-20 finishes.

Ellie Darnell, a sophomore golfer from Kettering, England, signed with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She competed in all 10 tournaments as a freshman, claiming a second-place finish at the Region V Tournament. She finished in a tie for 14th place at the NJCAA National Championship to earn Honorable Mention All-American honors. This fall she competed in four tournaments with three top-20 finishes.

