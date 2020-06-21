Tenacious Mindset Captures Dream

WACO, TX – This week, the NCAA officially named Acrobatics and Tumbling and emerging sport, after coming into existence 12 years ago. Baylor head coach Felecia Mulkey played a key part in bringing the sport to life, not letting any roadblocks get in her way.

“I just feel like when you go towards something and you attack it,” Felecia Mulkey said. “Instead of thinking of all the reasons you can’t do something, just decide it’s gonna happen and think about all the reasons it’s gonna happen, and I tell my team that all the time, ‘all the reasons you can, stop focusing on the negative.'”