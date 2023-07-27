HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Tennessee Titans are going to wear the legendary Houston Oilers throwback uniforms when they play against the Houston Texans in Nashville on Dec. 17, the Titans announced on Thursday.

Is it petty? Will they play the old Oilers’ anthem — “Houston Oilers No. 1” — and have Nashville fans wave “Luv Ya Blue” signs just to rub it in further? We’ll wait and see.

Houstonians know how much this means to fans of the “Luv Ya Blue” team that played in Houston from 1960 till 1996 that won two AFL titles in the 1960s, two AFC Championship Game appearances in the late 1970s and two AFC Central Division titles in the 1990s. The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and played as the Oilers in 1997 and 1998.

Even though the team changed its name to the Titans in 1999, the Oilers name and history still belongs to the team in Tennessee, even though several Houston fans still remember the good times the Oilers brought them throughout the years.

But if you ask some former Oiler players, they are happy to see their uniforms back on the field, and are happy that the Titans are bringing them back.

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 1977 file photo Denver Broncos' quarterback Craig Morton (7) tries to get set for the crunching blow from Houston Oilers' Robert Brazile (52) in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Houston.

“The Oilers are Titans history, not Texans history,” Hall of Famer Robert Brazile, who played for the Oilers from 1975 to 1984, said to TennesseeTitans.com. “

“Look at the Titans Ring of Honor, and how many Oilers are in there? It’s a good number (10). How many Oilers are in the Texans Ring of Honor? The answer is zero,” he said.

“I was born an Oiler and I’m going to die a Titan.”

Of course, the Oilers/Titans have been around a lot longer than the Texans have been around. The Texans’ first season was in 2002.

The Tennessee Titans also plan to wear the jerseys to play the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29.