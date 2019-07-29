Texans Camp: Miller & Foreman 1-2 Punch Running Backs

WACO, TX – This upcoming season, the Texans will be a force to be reckoned with at running back, now that D’Onta Foreman is back, and will be in the mix with Lamar Miller. Foreman tore his Achilles in 2017, and only played in one game in 2018. If Foreman can learn how to block effectively at full back, the duo will be unstoppable.

“I think we can be very effective,” Lamar Miller said. “At the same time, we’ve got to put in the work. Every day we’ve got to try to get one percent better. I’m staying on him making sure he does his job, and he’s doing the same thing with me. Every day I just try to get better at something. I think if we continue to work and develop that chemistry with the offensive line, I think we should be good.”