Texans @ Cowboys Preview

FRISCO, Texas – There was a lot of buzz Friday morning surrounding Zeke Elliot, as 105.7 The Fan reported the Cowboys were getting very close to making a deal.

And then a few hours later, Stephen Jones was interviewed on The Fan. He did not get into any details about it. However, he sounded extremely confident that Zeke would back by Week 1.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys face the Texans – and two veteran players are insisting to play.

It’s the third preseason game of the year. The dress rehearsal for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, where we will see the stars for an extended period of time for really the first time all preseason.

Now while it’s important for some of these younger players to get these reps in training camp and the preseason, it’s equally important for guys like Jason Witten and Sean Lee, who spent most or all of last year away from the football field.

The Governor’s Cup Preseason Edition gets kicked off at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.