Texans Practice in Full Pads Saturday, 1st Round Pick, Tytus Howard, Shines

HOUSTON, TX – The Texans practiced in full pads on Saturday, and their 2019 first round pick out of Alabama State, Tytus Howard, displayed why he was taken in the first round.

“He’s smart for a young player,” Bill O’Brien said. “He’s not like a veteran, he just hasn’t seen enough yet to be able to say that. But relative to where he’s at in his career, he’s able to pick things up, he’s a good communicator. He’s a great kid.”

The offensive tackle is excited to go against players like J.J, Watt, to improve his game.

“I try to go as many reps as I can against J.J. Watt,” Tytus Howard said. “Go against Whitney Mercilus. They are some good pass rushers. There are many other guys that are pretty good, but those guys, I try to learn as much as I can from them because they’ve seen it all. I want to get as many reps as I can against them to prepare me for the season.”