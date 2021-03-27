2-Seed Texas A&M Falls to 3-Seed Arizona 74-59

Arizona’s Aari McDonald fouls Texas A&M’s Jordan Nixon during the the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 31 points, leading No. 3 Arizona to a 74-59 win over No. 2 Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, sending the Wildcats into their deepest women’s NCAA Tournament run in program history.

The No. 3 Wildcats had only made one previous trip the Sweet 16, when coach Adia Barnes was a player in 1998. McDonald made six of Arizona’s 13 team 3-pointers. McDonald also helped shut down Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon, who scored just three points after her late-game heroics carried the No. 2 Aggies through the first two rounds.