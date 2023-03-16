DES MOINES, IA (FOX 44) — The Aggies first tournament appearance since 2018 didn’t last long as 10-seed Penn State ran away with a Round of 64 upset, 76-59.

Texas A&M got off to a strong start and took an 11-10 lead off a Wade Taylor IV jumper with 13:09 remaining in the first half. Penn State took the lead less than a minute later and didn’t give it back for the rest of the game.

The Nittany Lions entered the NCAA Tournament on a hot streak, winners of five of their last six games and coming within two points of taking down Purdue in the Big 10 championship game.

Penn State continued their hot shooting to end the regular season into the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, shooting 48 percent from the field, 59 percent from three-point range.

Texas A&M’s core group of three in Dexter Dennis, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV had 19, 14 and 10 points, respectively in the loss.

The Aggies finish the 2023 season with a 25-10 record.