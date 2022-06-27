COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Following a season that resulted in a run to the College World Series Semifinals, Texas A&M standouts Jacob Palisch and Dylan Rock both garnered All-America honors.

The Aggie duo both earned their way onto the D1Baseball.com All-America Second team.

Palisch became a go-to guy out of the bullpen for Jim Schlossnagle’s team this past season, as he made 29 appearances for A&M, while posting a 2.39 ERA.

Meanwhile, Rock was a key piece of the Aggies long ball lineup, as he hit 19 home runs, while also hitting over .300 in his lone season in Aggieland.