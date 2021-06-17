A Trio of Aggies Tabbed as Walter Camp Preseason All Americans

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

Texas A&M football’s junior trio of Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal and Jalen Wydermyer were named to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, announced Thursday by Walter Camp Football Foundation. Green and Leal are among the first team honorees, while Wydermyer is a part of the second team.

The Aggies are the only team from the state of Texas with more than one representative and one of eight teams nationally with three-or-more student-athletes on the 2021 preseason teams.

Green, an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned Walter Camp Second Team All-America n honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Leal, a defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays in 2020, including a forced fumble late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

Wydermyer, a tight end from Dickinson, Texas, earned All-SEC Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. The ultra-talented pass catcher owns A&M’s career-record for touchdown catches by a tight end (12) and is on pace to claim the career mark for tight ends in receiving yards and receptions as a junior.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a victory in the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl over No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.



Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

Who is Walter Camp?

Walter Camp, considered the “Father of American Football,” first named an All-American team in 1889. The 2021 season will be the 132nd edition of the team.

In late November, the 2021 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and will be certified by Marcum’s New Haven-based accounting firm.

Walter Camp, “The Father of American football,” first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team. The Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). The NCFAA was founded in 1997 as a coalition of the major collegiate football awards to protect, preserve and enhance the integrity, influence and prestige of the game’s predominant awards. The NCFAA encourages professionalism and the highest standards for the administration of its member awards and the selection of their candidates and recipients.

