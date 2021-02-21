Ackerman’s Bat Highlights Day Two of Texas A&M Softball Invitational

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Marissa Avanzato

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball split its day-two doubleheader at the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating Colorado State 2-0 followed by a 2-1 loss to Texas Tech on Sunday at Davis Diamond.

In the first game of the day, A&M avenged yesterday’s 7-6 loss by shutting Colorado State out in a 2-0 result. The first two innings passed quietly, but a Makinzy Herzog rocket flew far over the rightfield fence to open up a 1-0 Aggie lead. The Missouri City, Texas, native launched her second home run of the season and 11th of her career.

The Aggies capitalized on multiple hits and excellent baserunning to seal the game in the fifth inning. Shaylee Ackerman batted an RBI single into left field and drove Kelbi Fortenberry home while advancing Haley Lee, who each walked in their previous at-bats. Texas A&M’s defense carried the team the rest of the way, sealing the 2-0 win.

A&M’s pitching tandem of Grace Uribe and Herzog held the Rams scoreless with only three hits on the afternoon. Uribe managed the efforts in the circle for the first five innings, allowing only one hit while fanning six batters, also earning the winning decision. Herzog worked in relief for two innings and recorded three strikeouts with no walks, resulting in a save.

Game two of the day featured a rivalry renewed, as the Maroon & White challenged the former Big 12 Conference-rival Texas Tech Red Raiders. Ackerman continued her success in the batter’s box in the second game of the day, launching the first home run of her collegiate career in the bottom of the fifth inning to provide A&M with a 1-0 advantage. The Mesa, Arizona, native finished 2-for-2 on the evening in a career showing. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders were able to send a pair of runners home following A&M throwing errors in the top of the seventh inning to finalize the 2-1 result.

Herzog was once again called on in the circle, pitching a complete game with six strikeouts in the process. The junior pitcher allowed only four hits in the game, with both Red Raider runs credited as unearned.