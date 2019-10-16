Aggie Football Back to Work After Loss to No. 1 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M now sits at 3-3 (1-2) on the season after a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies were at a similar spot last year sitting at 2-2 after a loss to Alabama, they were then 5-4 before rattling off four-straight wins to end the season.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said there’s nothing special about what this team needs to do, they just need to learn from experience and be more consistent.

“We’ve got to play more consistent,” he said. “We’ve got to get more experience. As you get comfortable and your guys know their roles, and there’s a lot of young guys in roles right now that are really growing that I think are getting better. And I think as you practice during the season, you get better. You should get better. You don’t practice to endure. The way we practice, we should be getting better each week, and that’s what happened last year as we continued to go. We won some really tight games and learned to get over those humps, as our players understand the schemes and what they’re able to do.”

A&M will travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday looking for their 4th win in five trips, there.