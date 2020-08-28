Aggie Football Keeps Conversations about Race in the Forefront

COLLEGE STATION — As the sports world collides with the real world once again athletes across the country in many sports are taking a stand.

Texas A&M football players have been out in front of the racial inequalities on their campus and abroad throughout the summer. One of the faces of a movement to remove confederate statues from Texas A&M’s campus is quarterback Kellen Mond.

Mond who is a member of Texas A&M’s Commission on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion said he learned a lot through the conversations he had over the summer.

“I always think I try to operate in just have a cool calm mindset with everything,” Mond said last week. With certain issues that I’ve kind of addressed, no matter what my stance on it, I’m always open minded about the other side, because I would want the same respect from somebody else to be open-minded about my side.”

His Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said they haven’t specifically addressed the latest unrest in a full team setting, but he said the players and coaches are on the same page.

“The players are very aware of what’s going on and how they’re doing it,” Fisher said. “There’s conversations among themselves. We had one in our individual meeting yesterday. We all want equality for everybody. That’s what we all want for ourselves, for our player,s for our children for everybody in this world. That’s the thing that the fight is for and they’ve got to continue that fight and we’ve got to continue that fight.“