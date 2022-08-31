BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will begin its fall football season this Saturday at 11 a.m. against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. In addition, A&M Transportation Services has developed a comprehensive plan to help navigate campus on football gamedays.

For Gameday Transportation Info:

Destination Aggieland is found in the Texas A&M mobile app. The University says this is the best resource for year-round event information, as well as football gameday event planning. Visit Destination Aggieland to learn about pre- and post-game traffic, shuttle routes, and finding, reserving and paying for parking.

More information can be found on the Football Gameday Info page on the Transportation Services website: transport.tamu.edu.

Parking on Campus:

Prepay parking – Secure your parking in advance with ParkMobile

– Secure your parking in advance with ParkMobile Cash parking – available for $20 in the lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, Research Park, Fan Field and on Agronomy Road, as well as for $25 in Central Campus and Northside garages

– available for $20 in the lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, Research Park, Fan Field and on Agronomy Road, as well as for $25 in Central Campus and Northside garages Texas A&M permit parking – If you saved a screenshot of last year’s permit barcode, you will need to take a screenshot of your new barcode. Your previous screenshot will no longer work. Customers can find their permit barcode and license plate information by visiting Destination Aggieland or transport.tamu.edu and logging into My Account. Once logged in, scroll to the bottom of the home page to see the barcode information. Customers have two options to present the barcode and linked license plate information: From your smart phone screen Printed on paper before coming to the game

–

Free Shuttle Service:

Gameday shuttles operate on and off campus beginning three hours pre-game through one hour post-game. Shuttle routes and real-time shuttle locations can be accessed through Destination Aggieland.

The Downtown Bryan gameday shuttle is the only park-and-ride shuttle on gamedays and operates three hours pre-game to one hour post-game with service provided throughout the game. Fans can board the free shuttle from Regent Street across from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library for service directly to Kyle Field.

Shared Mobility Services:

Fans can navigate campus using Veo bike share service. Download the Veo app to unlock any green Veo bicycle and begin riding.

Veo’s pedal-free electric bikes, the Veo Cosmos, are also available. Ride to the game and drop your Veo at one of the four bike parking zones designated in Destination Aggieland. Fans opting to ride a Cosmo should be aware that speeds are limited in densely populated areas and the bikes will throttle down when approaching these areas for safety.

Areas of campus near the stadium are designated as No Wheels Zones on gamedays to protect pedestrians. Riders are asked to avoid these areas or dismount when passing through them.

Rideshare and taxi services will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e and curbside at designated locations. For details, check the Rideshare section of Destination Aggieland or the Football Gameday webpage on the Transportation Services website.

Road Closures and Traffic:

Pre-game road closures begin either four hours pre-game or 8 a.m., whichever is later. Additional road closures begin near the start of the 4th quarter in preparation for post-game traffic.

Due to construction on FM-2818, it is recommended for drivers use Wellborn Road, Texas Avenue or Highway 6.

Consider the following routes when leaving the game: If you need to get to the area west of FM 2818, go south on Wellborn Road and turn on Cain Road or Rock Prairie Road. Those exiting the north side of campus should go to Villa Maria and then go east or west to avoid postgame traffic congestion.



University Resources:

Aggie football schedules and ticketing, as well as information on the clear bag policy, cool zones and more, can be found on the Aggie Athletics website. For the university’s COVID-19 guidance, you can visit covid.tamu.edu.

Social Media:

Transportation Services will distribute gameday information and timely updates through the following social media accounts: