Aggie QB Kellen Mond Ecstatic to Play in the NFL

WACO, TX — In the third round of the NFL Draft, the Vikings took Texas A&M quarterback, Kellen Mond, with their second selection in the draft. Mond learned how to throw a football at two years old, and is overjoyed to see his childhood dream come to fruition.

“My Dad always tells stories about him having me throw the ball at the age of two,” Kellen Mond said. “And my Mom, I always told her that I wanted to play in the NFL, at such a young age, so I feel like I’ve been preparing for this for the longest time.”