Aggie QB Kellen Mond Ecstatic to Play in the NFL

Texas A&M

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX — In the third round of the NFL Draft, the Vikings took Texas A&M quarterback, Kellen Mond, with their second selection in the draft. Mond learned how to throw a football at two years old, and is overjoyed to see his childhood dream come to fruition.

“My Dad always tells stories about him having me throw the ball at the age of two,” Kellen Mond said. “And my Mom, I always told her that I wanted to play in the NFL, at such a young age, so I feel like I’ve been preparing for this for the longest time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SEC Schedule

SEC Twitter

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected