Aggies Blank Central Arkansas, 2-0

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Marissa Avanzato

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball closed out the Texas A&M Invitational with a 2-0 shutout over the Central Arkansas Bears on Monday at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies broke the scoring seal in the second inning as Ashlynn Walls drove in Trinity Cannon. In the sixth, Texas A&M added an insurance run as Shaylee Ackerman plated Kelbi Fortenberry on a double to center.

Kayla Poynter made her season debut twirling six shutout innings, scattering five hits and one walk while striking out seven. Kelsey Broadus retired all three batters she faced in the seventh to pick up her first save of the season.

Bre Warren earned her first start for the Maroon & White in right field, going 2-for-2 with a double. Fortenberry compiled two hits to finish 2-for-3 on the day.

KEY INNINGS

B2 | Trinity Cannon reached first on a fielding error before moving to third on a Bre Warren double. Ashlynn Walls’ RBI ground out to the left side plated Cannon. A&M 1, UCA 0

B6 | Kelbi Fortenberry opened the frame with a single up the middle and advanced to second on a hard-hit grounder by Haley Lee. Shaylee Ackerman blasted a double to centerfield scoring Fortenberry. A&M 2, UCA 0

Top Offensive Players:

Bre Warren| 2-for-2

Kelbi Fortenberry| 2-for-3

Ashlynn Walls| 1-for-3, RBI

Shaylee Ackerman| 1-for-3, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (1-0) – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 1 BB

Kelsey Broadus (Save) – 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB