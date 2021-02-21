Aggies Bounce Back with 15-0 Win in Series Finale

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Thomas D. Dick

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies rode hot bats and stellar pitching to blank the Xavier Musketeers, 15-0, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies claimed the lead early and built on it as the game progressed to avoid the series sweep. The offense recorded runs in seven of the eight innings at the plate. The notable innings were a three-run second and a seven-run seventh.

For the Maroon & White, Bryan Sturges and Mikey Hoehner led the way. Sturges went 3-for-5 with one run, one walk, and one RBI. Hoehner was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run, one hit-by-pitch, and three RBI. Bryce Blaum, Will Frizzell, and Hunter Coleman each added a home run.

Offensively, batters were 6-for-8 to lead off innings and 7-for-9 with runners on third with less two outs. Texas A&M tallied 15 hits on the day with 11 Aggies recording at least one knock. It marked their first double-digit hitting performance of the season.

Texas A&M threw five pitchers to stymie the Musketeers’ offense. Jonathan Childress got the start, working 4.2 scoreless innings, yielding three hits and four walks while fanning a career-high nine. Alex Magers (1-0) was awarded the win in relief, working a perfect 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. Will Johnston, Gabe Craig and Kobe Andrade closed out the game, scattering two hits and one walk amongst the three, while combining for three strikeouts.

The Aggie staff recorded 14 strikeouts on the day, marking their third straight double-digit performance of the season. The Maroon & White pitchers stranded 12 Musketeers on the bases path, and held their offense to 1-for-19 with runners on base and 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Texas A&M improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Musketeers fall to 2-1.



TOP PLAYERS

Bryan Sturges – 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Mikey Hoehner – 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Jonathan Childress – 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

Alex Magers – 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K