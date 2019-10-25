Aggies Defense Hopes to Shore up Missed Assignments Against MSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie Defense allowed 250 yards rushing against Ole Miss last week with half of those yards coming on 3 plays.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said the mistakes are small but the results can be very big.

“Like the one run on the first play of the half,” Fisher said. “We’ve got two guys perfectly there to make the play. We just fit it wrong. I mean, one gap over. Literally. Is it easily fixed? Yes. It’s like the difference of me being right here to right here, and the angle which you come at it with.”

Fisher said there are a number of times when missed assignments can go unnoticed but when they go for six, it’s hard to miss them.

“A lot of times you don’t notice those things, but then other times you do because of the result of the play or the type of game it is,” he said. “It’s that simple. Is it very fixable? Yes. Just got to limit those things and not have those four or five mental breakdowns.”

A&M will face the SEC’s 4th leading rusher in Kylin Hill on Saturday at Kyle Field.