Aggies Drop Season Opener Versus Xavier

By: Thomas D. Dick

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies felll to the Xavier Musketeers in game one of the opening day doubleheader, 10-6, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon & White got out to an early lead through the first four innings, scoring three in the first and two in the second. The Musketeers scored one in the second and then went on to score six unanswered runs. The Aggies took a jab at the lead in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the lead to one, but Xavier answered, extending the lead after a three-run eighth.

The Aggie offense was led by Logan Sartori and Brett Minnich, who each recorded two hits and a RBI. Will Frizzell went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two walks. The Aggies failed to get runners in, leaving 12 runners on base and going 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Bryce Miller got the opening day start for the Aggies. He worked through 3.2 innings, yielding four runs on four hits and three walks, while fanning seven. Chandler Jozwiak (0-1) was saddled with loss in relief after giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one. Alex Magers shutdown the Musketeers offense in the late innings, yielding just two baserunners on two walks while fanning four in 1.1 innings. The combination of Joseph Menefee, Nathan Dettmer, and Wyatt Tucker closed out the remainder of the game.

The staff recorded 16 strikeouts on the day and stranded 10 Musketeers on the base path while holding the Xavier offense to 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Xander Rojah (1-0) was awarded the win in relief for Xavier. Rojah worked through 2.0 scoreless innings, yielding just three walks while fanning two. Trey Schramm was awarded the save, pitching the final 2.1 scoreless innings and striking out two.

The Aggies fall to 82-32-5 record on opening day, 14-2 on opening day under head coach Rob Childress and 19-2 since 2001.



TOP PLAYERS

Logan Sartori – 2-for-3, 1 run, 2 BB, 1 RBI

Brett Minnich – 2-for-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Will Frizzell – 1-for-2, 1 run, 2 BB, 1 RBI

Alex Magers – 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K