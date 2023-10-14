KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — A late interception from Max Johnson sealed a comeback effort for the Aggies as Texas A&M suffered their second-straight loss, 27-20 to No. 19 Tennessee.

FINAL: Tennessee 20, A&M 13 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 14, 2023

Texas A&M struck first in the first quarter with a Max Johnson two-yard scramble, taking on the entire defense and diving into the end zone to put the Aggies up 7-0.

Tennessee answered right back with a seven-yard touchdown connection from Joe Milton III to Jacob Warren to tie the ballgame at seven. A&M took a 10-7 lead into the half after a 41-yard field goal from Randy Bond.

A 39-yard punt return gave the Volunteers their first lead of the game with 6:47 left in the third quarter, a lead that they’d hold for the remainder of the game.

Turnovers doomed the Aggies comeback hopes in the late stages with two fourth quarter interceptions from Max Johnson including one with less than a minute left for Tennessee to hold off A&M.

Texas A&M now gets a bye week to regroup before trying to get back in the win column at home against South Carolina on Saturday, October 28th.