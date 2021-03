Aggies Finish 2-1 at the Round Rock Classic

Texas A&M coach Rob Childress watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of a Southeastern Conference NCAA college baseball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas A&M University Press Release

By: Thoma D. Dick

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped their Round Rock Classic finale to the Auburn Tigers, 6-1, Sunday afternoon on Dell Diamond.

The Maroon & White opened the tournament with drubbings of Big 12 Conference opponents Baylor (12-4) and Oklahoma (8-1).

Jonathan Childress (0-1) had a stellar outing on the mound, but was saddled with the loss. Childress worked a career-high 6.0 innings, yielding one run on four hits and three walks while fanning four. Gabe Craig came in relief and closed out a one-out bases loaded eighth inning, allowing one inherited runner to score, while striking out one.

The Aggies had a tough time offensively, failing to add a run to the board until the ninth. Texas A&M had the opportunity to take advantage of some free bags and a couple hits, but the ball never seemed to find a hole in the Auburn defense. The Aggies only had four strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, Will Frizzell, Brett Minnich and Mikey Hoehner logged the Maroon & White’s hits. Frizzell was 2-for-4 with one run and one double, while Minnich and Hoehner added a hit apiece. Zane Schmidt tallied three walks on the day.

The Aggies fall to 4-4, while the Tigers improve to 6-2.



TOP PLAYERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Jonathan Childress – 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | With two outs, Tyler Miller doubled down the leftfield line and came in to score on a lined single to centerfield by Kason Howell. AU 1, A&M 0.

T7 | The Tigers loaded the bags with a Miller single to centerfield, Howell walk and Dyal single to rightfield. With one out, Williams lined a single to rightfield, scoring two. AU 3, A&M 0.



T8 | Moore led off with a dribbled single up the middle. Moore moved over to second on a single to leftfield by Bryson Ware, and then came in to score on a single to rightfield by Miller. Howell loaded the bases with a walk, and one scored on a fielder’s choice to centerfield. AU 5, A&M 0.

T9 | Ryan Bliss doubled with one out into the right-center gap and came in to score on a Rankin Woley single to leftfield. AU 6, A&M 0.

B9 | Will Frizzell led off with a roped double in the right-center gap, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Logan Sartori. AU 6, A&M 1.



UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for midweek action against the Houston Baptist Huskies Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:32 p.m.