Aggies Focused on Staying Dominant Against The Run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was one of the best teams at stopping the run in 2018 ranking 3rd in the country allowing just 95 yards per game.

The passing game was a different story as the Ags ranked 98th in passing yards allowed. head Coach Jimbo Fisher wants to have the ability to do both, but that starts with stopping the run.

You got to stop the run,” he said. “When you can’t stop the run and it becomes a real miserable. You’ve got to be able to run it on offense to stop it And we got to get better at the pass but we also need get better rushes we gotta be able to put pressure on the quarterback and and create those things and cover better and mix things up and hopefully we will, but if you’re in If you’re not stopping the run and you’re in bad down and distances then it really becomes visible in the past game.”