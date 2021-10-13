Aggies Leave Alabama Upset in the Past

Texas A&M

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX — After Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies have been in the national spotlight, and they look to keep that mojo going on the road against Mizzou. While it’s a feather in Jimbo Fisher’s hat, he’s done talking about the upset win, putting 100% of their attention on Missouri.

“Up there at 11 o’clock game in the morning, you have to get going early in the game, they’re going to be right there, ready for us, waiting for us to knock us off,” Jimbo Fisher said. “Today is all Missouri. We got to play well. Can we play it one week at a time, one game at a time. And the reason that we have success and that’s going to be our challenge and that’s going to be the thought going forward right now.”

