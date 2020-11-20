Aggies Look to Make The Most of Extra Time Off

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M has ascended into the championship conversation with a 5-1 record this season and will likely be around the top-4 when the inaugural college football playoff rankings come out even though they will have gone two weeks without playing a football game.

November was A&M’s undoing under Kevin Sumlin and it has been a mixed bag under Jimbo Fisher who has a 5-3 mark in the year’s penultimate month. But because of COVID-19 they will only play two games this month before play four straight weeks leading right up to the college football playoff’s selection Sunday.

“The main thing we’re doing right now is working on stuff and studying a lot of film just on us individually,” Senior Carson Green said. “We know we’re going on a four game streak that’s gonna be tough. All these teams are gonna be good.”

This is usually the time of the year where SEC teams schedule less non-conference opponents, and after six games of SEC-only action Fisher and A&M will make the most of this brief respite from live action.

“You turn it all into a positive,” Jimbo Fisher said. “You get a chance to get a little healed up. Guys are nicked and knacked later in the year. You can get some health and some film. That’s the ultimate goal. You want to get into the playoffs. You want to go win it, but right now we’re trying to control and stay in moment where we’re at. If we stay in the moment keep taking care of ourselves then we’ll have those opportunities at the end.”