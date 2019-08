No timetable on a possible return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M offense suffered a blow on Monday as five-star freshman tight-end Baylor Cupp got rolled up on in Monday’s scrimmage, breaking his ankle.

Jimbo Fisher confirmed the injury on Tuesday evening and said Cupp had surgery to repair the break.

Cupp was expected to pick up some of the production that left with last years leading pass-catcher, Tight End Jace Sternberger.

Fisher did not give a time-table for Cupp’s return.