OMAHA, NE — Texas A&M practiced on Thursday in Omaha, to get ready for their opening game against Oklahoma at Charles Schwab Field. The Aggies enter the contest sporting a 42-18 overall record, while the Sooners are 42-22.

Texas A&M first year head coach, Jim Schlossnagle, was in Omaha five years ago with TCU, and knows how special the experience is to play in the College World Series.

“Fired up for the fighting Texas Aggies to be here and the 12th man,” Jim Schlossnagle said. “Really excited for our players, just the opportunity for them to experience this is once in a lifetime deal, hopefully more than once in a lifetime for one of us up here, but excited to be here looking forward to getting the opportunity to play.”