Aggies Set to Open Spring Practice and Put Exciting Season Behind Them

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M is coming off a memorable season that was capped with an Orange Bowl Title but Head Coach, Jimbo Fisher is ready to turn the page.

Fisher said last year was a culture building season but this is a completely new team.

“Every team has its own personality — a one year life expectancy,” Fisher said. “A team’s only together one year so it’s got to develop a work ethic a standard. You talk about the culture of the organization, we have that up there, but each team like each child. You have three kids in the house for four kids in a house, three things one way one thing or another, sometimes and you know you got to get everybody on the same page and that is part of the leadership and culture of what else is coaches in our car leadership of our team has to do.”

The Aggies will Open spring drills on Monday March 29th