Aggies Taking Their Lumps but the Future is Bright

WACO, TX — Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has improved each week, after taking over for Haynes King. The Aggies are working diligently in practice after coming up short against Arkansas, and recognize nothing compares to experience.

“Some of that is youth, some of that is critical situations, new guys at different positions because you’re rotating guys,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I tell those guys all the time ‘either wait to play or prepare to play.’ But the one thing you can’t give a guy is experience, experience, they have to get it in the saddle and they got to realize it.”