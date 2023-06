COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball announced it will kick off the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge with a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, November 29th at 6:15 p.m.

Cavaliers are on the schedule 👍



The Inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

🏀 Nov. 29th @ Virginia 6:15 CT



📰 https://t.co/rZmtDkLp1Q pic.twitter.com/zofriIdwSK — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) June 28, 2023

The two teams only played one other time in program history, all the way back in 1962 with the Aggies pulling out a 60-59 win over the Cavaliers.