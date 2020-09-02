Ainias Smith Brings Versatile Skill Set to A&M Backfield

COLLEGE STATION — Ainias Smith join A&M’s backfield permanently in 2020 after Jimbo Fisher approached him about moving over last season.

Smith caught 22 passes last year for 248 yards and three touchdowns, but carried the ball seven times for 54 yards as a running back in A&M’s bowl win over Oklahoma State.

Smith knows he can bring an added dimension to an already talented group headlined by Isaiah Spiller.

“I believe we’re going to be the best duo In the SEC — in college football period,” Spiller said. “He has natural abilities that a lot of people are not able to do, as y’all saw last year. He rushed for nearly 1000 yards as a freshman, and he’s just getting started. We have a lot of tools in the backfield not even in the backfield. We have a lot of assets on the team.”

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher likes likes the 1-2 punch of Spiller and Smith but he likes how the rest of the group has raised their game.

“I like where we’re going,” he said. “I mean we have Isaiah Spiller coming back. Of course you put Ainias in there who really had a great bowl game and has had an outstanding camp so far. So those two guys have a lot of experience, but the young guys have jumped in there.”