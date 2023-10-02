COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar showing on Saturday against Arkansas, Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

🥶🥶🥶@ainias_smith named @SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VhYaLCxQ9X — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 2, 2023

In the win over the Razorbacks, Smith put on a show in the return game, as he recorded a career high 133 punt return yards, which included an 82-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The punt return touchdown as the second in Smith’s career, and boosted him up to 14th on A&M’s all-time all-purpose yardage list.

He will look to add to that total yardage on Saturday, October 7th, when the Aggies host Alabama at 2:30 pm.