COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — A&M standout. NBA Champion. Add, ‘a park named after him’ to that list and you get former Texas A&M and current Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Former @aggiembk star and current #Bulls stud Alex Caruso is back home being honored at Castlegate Park, although it won’t go by that name for long. Today the park is being named “Alex Caruso Court” #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7NABjIEnBk — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 30, 2022

The city of College Station dedicated Castlegate Park as ‘Alex Caruso Court’ Saturday morning. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m.

“We’re just thrilled to be a part of this recognition for a living native son of Texas A&M,” College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said.

The community greeted Caruso with a very warm welcome, with hundreds of attendees on hand to watch the ceremony, get an autograph or snap a picture with him.

Caruso said he hopes that kids in the College Station area will enjoy the court as much as he did growing up.

“This court has seen many days of me to where the sun has gone down and I’m walking home, bouncing the ball,” Caruso said. “So hopefully all the kids here, y’all can enjoy for many days to come.”

It’s not easy for NBA stars to be able to find time for their community but Caruso said he is always jumping at the first opportunity to come home.

“Any time I have a chance in the off season to to come back to Texas, I always do,” Caruso said. “This place is always going to have a special spot in my heart just because this is this is my roots. This is where I started it all and to be able to come back and, you know, see the city grow is a little daunting, but it still has that homey feel to it.”