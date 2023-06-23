COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — There aren’t many to put on the maroon and white that further embody what it means to be an Aggie than Defensive Line coach Terry Price. His legacy in Aggieland will live on after Price passed away at the age of 55 on Friday.

His cause of death is unknown.

Price began his football career with the Aggies as a defensive lineman in 1986-1989 where he helped the Aggies win Southwest Conference titles in 1986 and 1987. He was named All-SWC and earned honorable mention All-America honors by The Sporting News.

Price played in the NFL for two years before returning the College Station as a coach in 1992 and 1993. He then went on to stints with Western Kentucky, Ole Miss and Auburn before returning to Texas A&M to join Kevin Sumlin’s staff in 2011. He remained on staff until his passing.

He’s survived by his wife Kenya and his sons Alexander and Devin.