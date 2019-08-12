A&M Defense Hopes to Take the Next Step in 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s defense is looking to take the next step in 2019, after a pretty good opening act in 2018.

The Aggies ranked 3rd against the run, but have plenty of room for improvement in the passing game, ranking 98th. As Mike Elko begins year two he feels like his guys are really grasping things.

“Everything wass different,” Elko said about last year. “I think the way we want to play defense, the things we were asking them to do. The commitment we were asking from them week in week out from a game plan standpoint. I don’t know that necessarily they were, you know, consciously not buying in. I think it just took a little while for it to all come together.”

Linebacker Anthony Hines is looking forward to year two in the defense.

“It’s a huge advantage,” he said. “You know, just, As you said, we’ve been through a year of it. So, as soon as these young guys come in, we hold them to that standard that was set just a year ago. If anything, we’ve actually raised that standard.”