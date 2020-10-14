A&M Focused on The Future, Following Big Win Over Florida

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M notched their first top-five win since 2014 and their first top-five home win since 2002, on Saturday against Florida.

After answering questions last week about the perceived progress or lack thereof Jimbo Fisher was not looking to scoreboard anyone this week, saying this next week is just as big for this program and their progression.

“You can’t cheat this game,” he said. “You can’t cheat it. Physical ability is not winning this game. It gives you an opportunity to be successful. It’s how you prepare, how you think, how you practice, your attention to detail, trusting the process and the preparation of how you do things. We call it the power preparation, and that’s what you have to do, and you have to stay hungry. Listen, every team’s coming to beat every team in this league can beat you very easily, and you have to prove yourself, each and every day.”

That team that will be aiming to beat them this week is Mississippi State and senior offensive lineman Ryan McCollum knows they are more-than-capable opponent.

“It’s an SEC-only schedule, you can lose any game,” he said. “If you don’t come prepared to play, you’re going to be in a dogfight or you’re going to lose. So we’re just preparing to play, taking it day by day. And just focusing on the little things that we’ve been doing.”