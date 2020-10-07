A&M Looking for ‘Crumbs’ Against No. 4 Florida

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M will be looking for it’s second win over a top-five opponent, since the start of 2013, on Saturday when they host the Florida Gators.

A&M is now 1-11 in such games after a 52-24 setback on last Saturday in Tuscaloosa. A&M is lagging behind the other schools in their division in that department. Alabama has 11 top-5 wins, LSU has six, Auburn had five, and Ole Miss has three. A&M is tied with Mississippi State who also has one top-5 win in that span and Arkansas is the only west school without a top-5 win since 2013.

For A&M to increase that total sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal said his team needs to be detail oriented in their preparation and take advantage of opportunities or “crumbs” during the game.

“We worked so hard just to come back and play,” Leal said. “So, our mentality, as a team, is to be great to get those dubs [wins] and now it’s time to pay attention to every detail so and I was get all the crumbs. When I say crumb I mean just everything that were given, to take advantage of it.“