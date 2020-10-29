A&M Ready for Another Battle With Arkansas This Weekend

COLLEGE STATION — Saturday Texas A&M will meet Arkansas at Kyle Field for the first time since 2012.

That was the year A&M started their current eight game winning streak against the Razorbacks. And while the series has been one-sided in that time frame, the games themselves have not. Five of their last six meeting have been within seven points.

Jimbo Fisher who has won his only two games against the Razorbacks knows that’s just what happens sometimes when two conference teams face off every year.

“I mean Arkansas and A&M have played for so many years, they know each other so well,” he said. “It means a lot to the alums and everybody else that it just becomes that game. NC State and Florida State was always like that. I remember when I was at LSU Kentucky we beat Kentucky one year, two years in a row on the last play one year we won the SEC in that year.”

Kellen Mond has presided over three of those wins over Arkansas and he knows games like these are just part of life in the SEC.

“I feel like that’s just the type of competition that’s always in the SEC,” he said. “They’ve had really good teams in the past and their defense I think it looks better to me and just the chemistry that they have and the way they’re playing I look for another big time game for both sides.”