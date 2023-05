COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Aggies are heading to Stanford after having a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M is heading to the Stanford regional after having a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament. This is the 34th NCAA Tournament appearance for the #Aggies.



Here’s the field in Palo Alto:



1️⃣ Stanford

2️⃣ Texas A&M

3️⃣ Cal State Fullerton

4️⃣ San Jose State#GigEm https://t.co/xLqrpFdwkW — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) May 29, 2023

A&M will take on host Stanford, as well as Cal State Fullerton and San Jose State on June 2nd through the 5th.