A&M Staying Focused As They Climb Through the National Rankings

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M is up to number seven in the latest AP Poll improving to 4-1 on the season after a win over Arkansas.

Now The Aggies have found themselves back in the top-10 and have put themselves in position to make a run at one of the final four playoff spots.

But with five games remaining on their SEC schedule, junior Tyree Johnson knows there is a long way to go before they worry about where they are ranked.

“Coach [Jimbo] Fisher has really done a good job on preaching to the guys, of how every week is a tough week and a really hard week,” he said. “This is an SEC schedule. We never take no team lightly.”

Fisher is a former assistant under Nick Saban, who once referred to media hype as “Rat Poison” , and Fisher is taking a page from his old bosses playbook.

“Don’t listen to the poison,” he said. “You’re going to believe us, myself and the staff and everybody around you, you’re gonna Are you gonna believe people out there who are just writing things we live in our own little world and you block out the clutter. You play one game at a time you live one day at a time you do what you can do today go to bed, get up, get ready to play the game this weekend, and that whole process, puts you in position to have success.”

A&M and South Carolina kick off at 6:00pm from Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday.