A&M’s Bjork Hopes to Allow Players Back on Campus on June 1st

COLLEGE STATION — According to Multiple Reports The NCAA Division One Council voted on Wednesday to lift a ban on on-campus activities for student athletes in football and basketball.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020

Workouts, at this point, would be voluntary and the SEC is expected to discuss this topic at their meeting on Friday along with what kind of coaching can take place over the summer. At his regular bi-weekly press conference on Tuesday Texas A&M Athletic Director spoke to the possibility of bringing students back to campus.

“It’s really about allowing them for voluntary activity, and we have a plan in place,” Bjork said. “We’re ready to engage in that plan once we’re given an all clear.”

Bjork would prefer to have athletes on campus working out in their facilities providing a more controlled environment.

“We would screen them when they walk in,” Bjork said. “We know who’s around them, we can keep the social distancing we can stagger it, you know, throughout the days, and we have and we have for weight rooms.”

Should student athletes be allowed to return to campus on June 1st and begin working out, Bjork said Texas A&M will continue to evolve and adapt to make sure their athletes are protected.

“Our job is to put in all the risk mitigation parameters and protocols that that we can responsibly do and keep people safe,” he said. “We can’t live in fear. We can’t be paralyzed. And we have to evolve into this learning and understanding, while keeping people safe and that’s our principle that’s that’s how we’re approaching this.”